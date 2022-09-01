Malaysia reports 2,340 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,340 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,782,624, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,338 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,216.

The ministry reported 2,502 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,715,417.

There are 30,991 active cases, with 69 being held in intensive care and 42 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,418 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, while 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.7 percent have received the first booster, and 1.4 percent have received the second booster.