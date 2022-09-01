UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,340 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Malaysia reports 2,340 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,340 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,782,624, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,338 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,216.

The ministry reported 2,502 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,715,417.

There are 30,991 active cases, with 69 being held in intensive care and 42 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,418 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, while 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.7 percent have received the first booster, and 1.4 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

22 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

1 hour ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

2 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.