Malaysia Reports 2,356 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,356 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,784,980, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 2,351 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,225.

The ministry reported 1,875 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,717,292.

There are 31,463 active cases, with 74 being held in intensive care and 46 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,677 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, while 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.7 percent have received the first booster, and 1.4 percent have received the second booster.

