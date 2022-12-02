Malaysia reports 2,375 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 2,375 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 4,994,543, according to the health ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 2,371 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 11 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,695.

The ministry reported 2,857 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,933,381 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently, there are 24,467 active cases, with 91 of them held in intensive care and 57 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,335 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received a first booster dose and 1.8 percent have received a second booster dose.