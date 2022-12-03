UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,421 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 11:50 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,421 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,996,964, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,419 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,704.

The ministry reported 2,826 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,936,207.

There are 24,053 active cases, with 97 being held in intensive care and 62 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,189 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.

