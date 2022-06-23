UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,425 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Malaysia reports 2,425 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,425 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,547,051, according to the Health Ministry.

There are eight new imported cases, with 2,417 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,741.

The ministry reported 1,550 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,484,284.

There are 27,026 active cases, with 30 being held in intensive care and 16 of those in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago
 Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than ..

Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than India’s team at present

4 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved ..

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current ..

48 minutes ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

2 hours ago
 ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of I ..

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.