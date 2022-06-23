Malaysia reports 2,425 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,425 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,547,051, according to the Health Ministry.

There are eight new imported cases, with 2,417 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,741.

The ministry reported 1,550 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,484,284.

There are 27,026 active cases, with 30 being held in intensive care and 16 of those in need of assisted breathing.