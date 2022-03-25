UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 24,316 New COVID-19 Cases, 64 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 24,316 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,079,242, according to the health ministry.

There are 297 new imported cases, with 24,019 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

A further 64 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,664.

The ministry reported 25,512 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,796,975.

There are 247,603 active cases, 321 are being held in intensive care and 194 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

