Malaysia reports 2,465 new COVID-19 infections, 5 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR,Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,465 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,988,759, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 2,464 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,657.

The ministry reported 2,029 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,924,464.

There are 27,638 active cases, with 92 being held in intensive care and 51 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,719 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.