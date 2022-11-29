UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,465 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Malaysia reports 2,465 new COVID-19 infections, 5 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR,Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,465 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,988,759, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 2,464 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,657.

The ministry reported 2,029 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,924,464.

There are 27,638 active cases, with 92 being held in intensive care and 51 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,719 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at ..

Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at GHQ

33 minutes ago
 Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

11 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.