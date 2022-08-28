UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,491 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,491 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,774,003, according to the health ministry.

There are no new imported cases, with all 2,491 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another five deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,196.

The ministry reported 3,715 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,703,299.

There are 34,508 active cases, with 72 being held in intensive care and 49 of those in need of assisted breathing.

