UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 25,099 New COVID-19 Infections, 43 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Malaysia reports 25,099 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Malaysia recorded 25,099 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 3,246,779, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported cases were 85 imported cases and 25,014 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

A further 43 deaths from the pandemic were reported, bringing the death toll to 32,390.

The ministry reported 17,749 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 2,955,404 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently there are 258,985 active cases, with 272 of them in intensive care and 164 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 137,307 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, and 81.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 43.1 percent have received their booster dose.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

43 minutes ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

53 minutes ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

1 hour ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>