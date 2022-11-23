Malaysia reports 2,516 new COVID-19 infections, 11 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,516 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,971,936, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,513 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 11 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,620.

The ministry reported 2,643 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,908,313.

There are 27,003 active cases, with 93 being held in intensive care and 59 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,695 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.