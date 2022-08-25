Malaysia reports 2,636 new COVID-19 infections, 11 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,636 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,765,188, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 2,631 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 11 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,177.

The ministry reported 3,206 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,694,041.

There are 34,970 active cases, with 67 being held in intensive care and 36 of those in need of assisted breathing.