Malaysia reports 2,720 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,720 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,651,651, according to the health ministry.

There were five new imported cases, with 2,715 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 35,914.

The ministry reported 4,012 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,567,485.

There are 48,252 active cases, with 54 being held in intensive care and 32 of those in need of assisted breathing.