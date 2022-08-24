Malaysia reports 2,722 new COVID-19 infections, 11 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,722 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,762,552, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 2,717 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 11 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,166.

The ministry reported 4,856 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,690,835.

There are 35,551 active cases, with 68 being held in intensive care and 41 of those in need of assisted breathing.