Malaysia reports 2,762 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,762 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,890,437, according to the health ministry.

There were eight new imported cases, with 2,754 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Four new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 36,462.

The ministry reported 1,271 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,825,255.

There are 28,720 active cases, with 47 being held in intensive care and 30 of those in need of assisted breathing.