UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 2,764 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Malaysia reports 2,764 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 2,764 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 248,316.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press conference that six of the new cases are imported and 2,758 are local transmissions.

He said the country had seen cases drop after a record daily spike of 5,298 on Jan. 31, with the number of new cases expected to plateau before dropping off further.

"We have passed the highest case on Jan. 31 and new cases are expected to continue to flatline," he said.

Another 13 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 909.

Some 3,887 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 196,566 or 79.

2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 50,841 active cases, 289 are being held in intensive care units and 127 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinated the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, announced the easing of some restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus after tightened restrictions were reimplemented on Jan. 13.

Dine-in at eateries will be allowed but will be limited to two persons per table starting Wednesday along with the retail sector, including apparel, fashion, accessory, and shoe outlets.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

11 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

31 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

46 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

46 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.