Malaysia reports 2,764 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 2,764 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 248,316.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press conference that six of the new cases are imported and 2,758 are local transmissions.

He said the country had seen cases drop after a record daily spike of 5,298 on Jan. 31, with the number of new cases expected to plateau before dropping off further.

"We have passed the highest case on Jan. 31 and new cases are expected to continue to flatline," he said.

Another 13 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 909.

Some 3,887 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 196,566 or 79.

2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 50,841 active cases, 289 are being held in intensive care units and 127 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinated the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, announced the easing of some restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus after tightened restrictions were reimplemented on Jan. 13.

Dine-in at eateries will be allowed but will be limited to two persons per table starting Wednesday along with the retail sector, including apparel, fashion, accessory, and shoe outlets.