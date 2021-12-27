Malaysia reports 2,778 new COVID-19 infections, 19 new deaths

UrduPoint.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 2,778 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing its total to 2,741,179, according to the health ministry.

Some 129 of the new cases are imported, with 2,649 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 19 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,334.

About 3,539 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,665,030.

There are some 44,815 active cases in the country, 306 are being held in intensive care and 170 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

