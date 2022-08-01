Malaysia reports 2,783 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug.1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The newly reported infections included three imported cases and 2,780 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 35,969.

The ministry reported 4,482 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 4,598,778 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently, there are 45,306 active cases recorded in the country, 54 of them held in intensive care and 32 in need of assisted breathing.