UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,796 New COVID-19 Infections, 1 More Death

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Malaysia reports 2,796 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :-- Malaysia reported 2,796 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,549,847, according to the health ministry.

There are 209 new imported cases, with 2,587 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

One more death has been reported, lifting the death toll to 35,742.

The ministry reported 2,503 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,486,787.

There are 27,318 active cases, with 38 being held in intensive care and 21 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,964 vaccine doses administered on Thursday and 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Redefining Cinematography with vivo X80 – Direct ..

Redefining Cinematography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Fi ..

9 minutes ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

1 hour ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

1 hour ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

1 hour ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.