Malaysia reports 2,796 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :-- Malaysia reported 2,796 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,549,847, according to the health ministry.

There are 209 new imported cases, with 2,587 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

One more death has been reported, lifting the death toll to 35,742.

The ministry reported 2,503 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,486,787.

There are 27,318 active cases, with 38 being held in intensive care and 21 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,964 vaccine doses administered on Thursday and 85.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters