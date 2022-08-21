Malaysia reports 2,798 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,798 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,755,288, according to the health ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 2,793 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,136.

The ministry reported 4,669 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,678,262.

There are 40,890 active cases, with 65 being held in intensive care and 39 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 5,214 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.6 percent have received the first booster and 1.3 percent have received the second booster.