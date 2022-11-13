UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,882 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 08:30 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,882 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,946,583, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 2,881 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,546.

The ministry reported 4,730 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,878,828.

There are 31,209 active cases, with 84 being held in intensive care and 62 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,676 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.

