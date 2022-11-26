Malaysia reports 3,024 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,024 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,981,374, according to the health ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 3,017 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,644.

The ministry reported 2,969 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,917,827.

There are 26,903 active cases, with 92 being held in intensive care and 52 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 4,011 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.