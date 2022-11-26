UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,024 New COVID-19 Infections, 8 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Malaysia reports 3,024 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,024 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,981,374, according to the health ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 3,017 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,644.

The ministry reported 2,969 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,917,827.

There are 26,903 active cases, with 92 being held in intensive care and 52 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 4,011 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th November 2022

12 minutes ago
 Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

9 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

9 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.