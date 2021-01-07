UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 3,027 New COVID-19 Cases In Highest Daily Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Malaysia reports 3,027 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

KUALA LUMPURE, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 3,027 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 128,465, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 3,021 are local transmissions.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 521. Some 2,145 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 102,723, or 80 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 25,221 active cases, 142 are being held in intensive care and 63 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

10 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

10 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

11 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.