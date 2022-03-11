Malaysia reports 30,787 new COVID-19 infections, 70 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) -- --:Malaysia reported 30,787 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 3,741,986, according to the health ministry.

There are 608 new imported cases, with 30,179 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 70 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,567.

The ministry also registered 26,457 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 3,393,999.

There are 314,420 active cases, 389 are being held in intensive care and 229 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 64,759 vaccine doses on Thursday and 83.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.6 percent have received boosters.