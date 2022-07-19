UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,080 New COVID-19 Infections, 7 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Malaysia reported 3,080 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,626,061, according to the Health Ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 3,079 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Seven new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,862.

The ministry reported 3,399 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,548,014.

There are 42,185 active cases, with 57 being held in intensive care and 37 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 12,535 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, while 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received the first booster and 0.7 percent have received the second booster.

