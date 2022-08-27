UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,118 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,118 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,771,512, according to the health ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 3,111 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,191.

The ministry reported 3,363 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,699,584.

There are 35,737 active cases, with 75 being held in intensive care and 45 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 5,908 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.6 percent have received the first booster and 1.4 percent have received the second booster.

