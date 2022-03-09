UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 31,490 New COVID-19 Infections, 79 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Malaysia reports 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, 79 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 3,680,953, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 473 new imported cases, with 31,017 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 79 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,384.

The ministry reported 29,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,340,889.

There are 306,680 active cases, 373 are being held in intensive care and 223 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 68,624 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday and 83.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent have been fully vaccinated and 46.3 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa ..

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa Software Park

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

26 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

26 minutes ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

26 minutes ago
 US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

26 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>