Malaysia reports 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, 79 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 3,680,953, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 473 new imported cases, with 31,017 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 79 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,384.

The ministry reported 29,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,340,889.

There are 306,680 active cases, 373 are being held in intensive care and 223 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 68,624 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday and 83.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent have been fully vaccinated and 46.3 percent have received boosters.