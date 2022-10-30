Malaysia reports 3,189 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,189 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,896,922, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 3,186 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death has been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,464.

The ministry reported 2,541 new recoveries, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 4,829,756.

There are 30,702 active cases, with 60 being held in intensive care and 34 of those in need of assisted breathing.