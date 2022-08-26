UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,206 New COVID-19 Infections, 8 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 3,206 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,768,394, according to the Health Ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 3,202 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,185.

The ministry reported 2,180 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,696,221.

There are 35,988 active cases, with 69 being held in intensive care and 42 of them in need of assisted breathing.

