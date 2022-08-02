Malaysia reports 3,213 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR,Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 3,213 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,683,266, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections included 11 imported cases and 3,202 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another eight deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 35,977.

The ministry reported 3,847 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,602,625.

Currently there are 44,664 active cases reported in the Southeast Asian country, 54 of them held in intensive care and 33 in need of assisted breathing.