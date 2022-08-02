UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,213 New COVID-19 Infections, 8 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Malaysia reports 3,213 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR,Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 3,213 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,683,266, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections included 11 imported cases and 3,202 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another eight deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 35,977.

The ministry reported 3,847 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,602,625.

Currently there are 44,664 active cases reported in the Southeast Asian country, 54 of them held in intensive care and 33 in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

34 minutes ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperati ..

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

51 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting ..

UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting for its Faculty in collaborati ..

53 minutes ago
 realme 828 Fan Fest is Back with a Bang for Fans W ..

Realme 828 Fan Fest is Back with a Bang for Fans Who Keep it Real!

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.