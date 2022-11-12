Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,245 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,943,701, according to the country's health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 3,242 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,537.

The ministry reported 4,208 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,874,177. There are 32,987 active cases, with 87 being held in intensive care and 63 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 5,234 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.