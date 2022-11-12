UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,245 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,245 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,943,701, according to the country's health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 3,242 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,537.

The ministry reported 4,208 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,874,177. There are 32,987 active cases, with 87 being held in intensive care and 63 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 5,234 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

8 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

8 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

8 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

9 hours ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

9 hours ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.