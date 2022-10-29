UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,296 New COVID-19 Infections, One New Death

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Malaysia reports 3,296 new COVID-19 infections, one new death

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 3,296 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the total tally to 4,893,733, according to the health ministry.

The new infections were 10 new imported cases and 3,286 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death was reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,463.

The ministry reported 1,960 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,827,215 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently there are 30,055 active cases, with 58 being held in intensive care including 35 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received a first booster dose and 1.6 percent have received a second booster dose.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th October 2022

2 minutes ago
 Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

9 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

9 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

9 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

9 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.