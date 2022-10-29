UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,296 New COVID-19 Infections, 1 New Death

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Malaysia reports 3,296 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 3,296 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the total tally to 4,893,733, according to the health ministry.

The new infections were 10 new imported cases and 3,286 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death was reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,463.

The ministry reported 1,960 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,827,215 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently there are 30,055 active cases, with 58 being held in intensive care including 35 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received a first booster dose and 1.6 percent have received a second booster dose.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

15 minutes ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

44 minutes ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

3 hours ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

3 hours ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.