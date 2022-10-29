Malaysia reports 3,296 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 3,296 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the total tally to 4,893,733, according to the health ministry.

The new infections were 10 new imported cases and 3,286 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death was reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,463.

The ministry reported 1,960 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,827,215 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently there are 30,055 active cases, with 58 being held in intensive care including 35 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received a first booster dose and 1.6 percent have received a second booster dose.