UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,300 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Malaysia reports 3,300 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 3,300 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,654,951, according to the health ministry.

Among the new infections were two new imported cases and 3,298 local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Nine new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,923.

The ministry reported 5,227 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, raising the total number of cases cured and discharged to 4,572,712.

Currently there are 46,316 active cases recorded in Malaysia, with 51 of them held in intensive care and 28 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 14,654 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday and that 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received a first booster dose while 0.9 percent have received a second booster dose.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

59 minutes ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.