Malaysia Reports 3,457 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 11:50 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,457 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,960,179, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 3,455 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Nine new deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 36,583.

The ministry reported 3,736 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,895,719.

There are 27,877 active cases, with 89 being held in intensive care and 46 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 5,255 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.

