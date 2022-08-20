Malaysia reports 3,490 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,490 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,752,490, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 3,487 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,130.

The ministry reported 3,193 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,673,593.

There are 42,767 active cases, with 75 being held in intensive care and 45 of those in need of assisted breathing.