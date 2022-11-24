Malaysia reports 3,537 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,537 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,975,473, according to the Health Ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 3,530 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another eight deaths of the disease have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,628.

The ministry reported 3,319 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,911,632.

There are 27,213 active cases, with 101 being held in intensive care and 61 of those in need of assisted breathing.