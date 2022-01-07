Malaysia reports 3,543 new COVID-19 infections, 19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,543 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,776,699, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 364 are imported and 3,179 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 19 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,628.

A total of 3,484 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,705,292.

Among 39,779 active cases, 253 are being held in intensive care and 130 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 252,817 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone, and 79.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose. About 78.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 22.5 percent have received boosters.