Malaysia reports 3,561 new COVID-19 infections, 5 new deaths

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,561 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,582,302, according to the health ministry.

There are nine new imported cases, with 3,552 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,792.

The ministry reported 2,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,514,970.

There are 31,540 active cases, with 40 being held in intensive care and 23 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 7,729 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, while 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received boosters.