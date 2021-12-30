Malaysia reports 3,683 new COVID-19 infections, 36 new death

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 3,683 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,750,516, according to the health ministry.

Some 239 of the new cases are imported, with 3,444 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 36 more deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 31,428.

About 4,322 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,677,406.

There are 41,682 active cases in the country, 288 are being held in intensive care and 162 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 185,321 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 79.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 18.1 percent have received boosters.