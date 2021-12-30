UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,683 New COVID-19 Infections, 36 New Death

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 03:00 PM

Malaysia reports 3,683 new COVID-19 infections, 36 new death

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 3,683 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,750,516, according to the health ministry.

Some 239 of the new cases are imported, with 3,444 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 36 more deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 31,428.

About 4,322 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,677,406.

There are 41,682 active cases in the country, 288 are being held in intensive care and 162 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 185,321 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 79.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 18.1 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

10 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Pla ..

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

21 minutes ago
 New high-speed railway line operational in east Ch ..

New high-speed railway line operational in east China

11 seconds ago
 First Lady urges students to pay attention on prac ..

First Lady urges students to pay attention on practical aspects of study to get ..

13 seconds ago
 Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks ..

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

14 seconds ago
 Two minors suffocated to death

Two minors suffocated to death

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.