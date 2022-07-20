UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,902 New COVID-19 Infections, 8 More Deaths

Published July 20, 2022

Malaysia reports 3,902 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 3,902 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,629,963, according to the health ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 3,898 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Eight new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,870.

