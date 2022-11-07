Malaysia reports 3,913 new COVID-19 infections, 5 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- Malaysia reported 3,913 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,927,451, according to the health ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 3,909 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 36,487.

The ministry reported 3,774 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,854,248.

There are 36,716 active cases, with 67 being held in intensive care and 50 of those in need of assisted breathing.