Malaysia Reports 3,934 New COVID-19 Infections, 9 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 3,934 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,604,670, according to the Health Ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 3,927 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Nine new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,828.

The ministry reported 2,747 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,531,948.

There are 36,894 active cases, with 53 being held in intensive care and 30 of those in need of assisted breathing.

