Malaysia Reports 3,969 New COVID-19 Infections, 2 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,969 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,909,846, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 3,967 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Two new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 36,480.

The ministry reported 2,696 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,840,348.

There are 33,018 active cases, with 63 being held in intensive care and 47 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,711 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.

