Malaysia reports 4,066 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,066 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,840,225, according to the health ministry.

There are 442 new imported cases, with 3,624 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,918.

The ministry reported 3,559 more recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,762,608.

There are 45,699 active cases, 131 are being held in intensive care units and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 213,226 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 34 percent have received boosters.