UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,066 New COVID-19 Infections, 16 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Malaysia reports 4,066 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,066 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,840,225, according to the health ministry.

There are 442 new imported cases, with 3,624 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,918.

The ministry reported 3,559 more recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,762,608.

There are 45,699 active cases, 131 are being held in intensive care units and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 213,226 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 34 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

20 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

26 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

22 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.