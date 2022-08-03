Malaysia reports 4,204 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) APP):Malaysia reported 4,204 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,687,470, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 4,201 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,985.

The ministry reported 4,582 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,607,207.

There are 44,278 active cases, with 56 being held in intensive care and 36 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 8,773 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone, while 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.1 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.6 percent have received the first booster, and 1.1 percent have received the second booster.