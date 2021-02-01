Malaysia reports 4,214 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 4,214 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 219,173, the health ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that nine of the new cases are imported and 4,205 are local transmissions.

Another 10 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 770.

Another 4,280 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 170,329 or 77.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 48,074 active cases, 316 are being held in intensive care units and 137 of those are in need of assisted breathing.