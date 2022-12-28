Malaysia reports 423 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :-- Malaysia recorded 423 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 5,024,422, according to the health ministry.

There are two imported cases, with 421 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another six new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,841.

The ministry reported 834 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,974,180 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently, there are 13,401 active cases, with 43 of them held in intensive care and 19 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,762 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received a first booster dose, and 1.9 percent have received a second booster dose.