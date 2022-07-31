Malaysia reports 4,271 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 4,271 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,677,270, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 4,268 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 35,960.

The ministry reported 5,553 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,594,296.

There are 47,014 active cases, with 62 being held in intensive care and 34 of those in need of assisted breathing.