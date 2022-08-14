UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,334 New COVID-19 Infections, 10 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 4,334 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,732,502, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 4,328 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 10 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,080.

The ministry reported 5,082 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,651,805.

There are 44,617 active cases, with 68 being held in intensive care and 44 of those in need of assisted breathing.

