Malaysia Reports 4,360 New COVID-19 Infections, 1 New Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 08:20 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 4,360 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,918,917, according to the health ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 4,356 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One new death was reported, pushing the death toll to 36,481.

The ministry reported 3,429 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,846,897.

There are 35,539 active cases, with 73 being held in intensive care and 53 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,052 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.

